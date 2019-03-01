PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local restaurant owner charged for allegedly inappropriately touching a female employee appeared in court on Friday.
Lazaro Cruz who is also known as Omar, is an owner at Pinocchio's Restaurant on Bridge Street in Palmer.
The restaurant has been in Chris Brunelle's family since the 70s.
Cruz was charged with two counts of indecent assault and battery which he plead not guilty to on Friday.
Court documents obtained by Western Mass News state that Cruz was reported to police by his employee following two seperate incidents at the restaurant.
Brunelle told Western Mass News they are family oriented and he doesn't want people to judge it for the incidents surrounding Cruz and the former employee.
"It's a family restaurant, a family neighborhood. Can't really say much more than that other than we've been around a long time and have a very good reputation not only just for the food, but for the atmosphere and the people that have worked here," said Brunelle.
According to court documents, on February 24 Cruz told her that he wanted to teach her how to dance then he took her hands and she gave in.
The employee said they shared eye contact and it was awkward so she turned her head, then Cruz reportedly planted a kiss on her cheek:
"She told him she needed to leave. She advised that he ended up kissing her."
Court documents stated the employee said she left the restaurant after that incident, and came back to work two days later for her regular shift.
The employee said when she was in the office Cruz came up behind her and locked the door.
"She reports he groped her butt and pushed his body against her from behind, wrapping his arms around her. He forced her body around to face him and then tried to make out with her."
"I don't want to do fine because it really has nothing to do with the restaurant or me or my family," said Brunelle.
Cruz was released after posting $1,000 bail and he was ordered to stay away from the victim and her family.
