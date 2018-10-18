PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Palmer High School student was charged for making a threat that referenced guns and a school shooting a day before the school was planned to have an active school shooter training drill.
According to Palmer police, their investigation began Wednesday evening after a concerned parent alerted school administators.
Their investigation revealed that a senior at the high school made a comment about the upcoming A.L.I.C.E. drill and talked about guns and a school shooting as students were leaving school on Wednesday.
We're told the student's comments were made for the purpose of public consumption with the intention of causing alarm.
After further investigation, police identified the student and he was arrested just before 10 p.m.
Police noted they didn't discover any firearms in their house, and neither the student or members of his household were able to lawfully obtain firearms and did not have realistic means of obtaining firearms.
This news comes after Palmer High School students participated in an A.L.I.C.E. drill on Thursday.
A.L.I.C.E. a widely used safety model designed to keep student and staff safe during a crisis. It stands for stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter, and evacuate.
Palmer police said the student was charged with making threats to use a deadly weapon, which is considered a felony that's punishable of up to 20 years in state prison.
That student was arraigned in Palmer District Court on Thursday and is currently being held wihtout the right to bail until a dangerousness hearing that could take place next week.
Police are not releasing his identity at this time.
