CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One of the most controversial issues on the November ballot is question 1, which would limit hospital nurse staffing ratios.
On Thursday night at Elms College, both sides of the issue were presented in order to educate voters about what it means to vote yes or no on November 6.
There have been signs on people's lawns, rallies at hospitals across the state, and commericals on TV all to get the attention of massachusetts voters.
But do you really know what you're voting for when you step into the booth in a couple of weeks?
It could change the healthcare system in Massachusetts if voters pass question 1.
The Massachusetts Nurses Sssociation is urging you to vote yes, and said nurse-to-patient ratios improves the quality of care.
A nurse would be able to focus on a specific number of patients.
"I think it would be more productive for the patient. It would keep them safe, we could sit and discuss all of their discharge instructions, we could spend more time with them," said Baystate Health Nurse Nikki Maxwell.
Those against staffing ratios argue it's not safe for patients, and smaller hospitals could end up closing.
Amanda Stefancyk-Oberlis is the CEO for the Organization of Nurse Leaders.
She said a no vote would keep healthcare affordable and care accessible.
"Two nurses on a care unit, one may have four patients but they're all ready to go home. They have their discharge paperwork, their IV's are taken out and they're waiting for a ride to go home. Their other nurse colleague may have two patients but their patients are really ill and talking about moving that patient to the ICU. If this would pass that scenario wouldn't really happen like that. We would need to give that admission to the nurse that had two patients," Stefancyk-Oberlis explained.
Thursday's panel was held at Elms College and sponsored by the nursing school.
As nursing students get ready to go into the real world, some at Elms wonder the possible effect it could have on their jobs.
will puckett/nursing student 09:39:04 "As a student it could also compromise where I could place for clinical practice. We usually get to practice in a hospital and be under the supervision of RN's. If it goes through it could potentially compromise our placement and how many there are," said nursing student Will Puckett.
"Wanting a more concrete ratio is not a bad thing to want. There's definitely advantages to that. Where my issue lies is the execution," said nursing student Amanda Charette.
Election Day is November 6 and if this ballot question passes, it would go into effect January 1.
