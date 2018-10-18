CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One of the most controversial issues on the November ballot is question 1, which would limit nurse staffing ratios.
Tonight, a panel discussion is happening at Elms College to educate voters about both sides of the issue.
You've probably seen a lot of signs across western Massachusetts urging people to either vote yes or no on question one.
It's really divided many hospitals and community members.
Those voting yes on the question, meaning they're in favor of it, say it would improve the quality of care patients recieve.
They say nurses would be able to focus on a set number of patients.
The Massachusetts Nurses Assocation is leading the push for a 'yes' vote.
On the flip side, those voting 'no' say this would make a mess of our healthcare system raising healthcare system costs by nearly $1 billion annually.
They also say it would force some smaller hospitals to close, because they can't meet their nurse-to-patient ratios.
Various nurses and healthcare professionals are here to answer your questions so voters can be informed.
Tonight's forum is open to the public at vertias auditorium and it began at 6 o'clock.
Don't forget, Election Day is November 6.
