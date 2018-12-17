Panhandler arrested for trespassing, drug possession in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man panhandling on a busy roadway in Chicopee was arrested over the weekend.
Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk said as officers were on patrol Sunday at 8:20 p.m. they spotted a panhandler, later identified as 28-year-old Michael Cabrera, on the median by Walmart off of Memorial Drive.
Officers stopped Cabrera and later determined there was an active order of trespass placed on him, and discovered he was in possession of drug paraphenalia and cotton balls with heroin residue on them.
Cabrera was charged with trespassing and possession of heroin and held on $540 bail until his court appearance Monday morning.
According to Wilk, as Cabrera was being processed they found more baggies, drug paraphenalia, and heroin residue in his possession.
Wilk adds that police are aware of aggressive panhandlers in that area and they are working with property management to try and resolve the issue.
"One of the best ways to assist us is NOT to give our your hard earned money to them. We realize it is entirely your choice. It is only a suggestion. Thank You," Wilk wrote.
