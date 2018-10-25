STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A father and mother in Sturbridge are taking visible measures to protest what they call 'racist bullying' of their biracial son while he was a student at Tantasqua Regional High school.
Western Mass News discovered that even after they transferred their son to a new school, the bullying persisted.
“I was out here about 6:30 a.m. this morning putting up my signs," said Mark Huard.
You don't even have to ask Mark and Laura Huard how they feel about Tantasqua High School's handling of their son's bullying case, you can read about it outside the school's grounds.
"I try to be out here as early as I can and stay as late as I can," Huard added.
The four year ordeal started with Laura taking a DNA test to solve questions about her background, and telling her sons definitively about their African ancestry.
"My boys were able to have an identity. My son went to school proud of that and the bullying just started right then and there," said Laura Huard.
Their signs bear the slur they said Dominic Huard heard every day.
“They said oh so you're a monkey?" said Laura Huard.
"It's one or two students at starts with and then it just snowballs. He was very depressed he was coming home from school he wasn't eating. He was going straight to his room," Laura continued.
Dominic didn't want us to show his face, but he told Western Mass News exclusively how those slurs made him feel.
"I knew it was going to be worse, it was going to get worse, so I ended up just having to tell my parents," said Dominic Huard.
"He was red flagged for suicide. We transferred our son, and within days we noticed a change. The support system at Quaboag is amazing,"Mark Huard noted.
Things had gotten better for a while, until last Saturday when Dominic and his new school had to face his old classmates at a soccer match.
"As my son approaches the field one of the kids called him a monkey," Huard explained.
The Huards said attempts to talk with Tantasqua officials led to little action.
"He explained to us that being a predominantly white school he was unaware of how to handle the situation and he asked us if we had any suggestions for him," said Mark Huard.
Tantasquas Superintendent declined an interview, so Western Mass News looked into their bullying policy which makes no mention of race or ethnicity.
"We believe that they have not fulfilled their requirements as educators at the school and in making students feel safe. We're looking for change in the school," said Huard.
Dominic said the picket in front of old classmates shows he’s taken the high road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.