Here's a look at some local cities and towns that have enacted parking bans:
BELCHERTOWN
Seasonal parking ban in effect from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. from November 1 to April 1..
BELCHERTOWN
Seasonal parking ban in effect from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. from from November 1 to April 1.
HOLLAND
Seasonal parking ban in effect from November 1 to March 31
WESTFIELD
A parking ban is in effect until further notice beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 19.
