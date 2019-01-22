Parking bans

 

Here's a look at some local cities and towns that have enacted parking bans:

BELCHERTOWN

Seasonal parking ban in effect from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. from November 1 to April 1..

Seasonal parking ban in effect from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. from from November 1 to April 1.

HOLLAND

Seasonal parking ban in effect from November 1 to March 31

WESTFIELD

A parking ban is in effect until further notice beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 19.

