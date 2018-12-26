SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The partial government shutdown continues since the senate went home for the holidays, and federal entities are closed including one in Springfield.
The Springfield Armory sat quietly on Wednesday with a notice posted that the building is closed due to the government shut down.
The Armory is one of the many national parks destinations that is not up and running due to the gridlock.
One family from China and wanted to visit some of the museums and destinations in Springfield, and made a stop at the Armory and told Western Mass News they were disappointed they could not go inside.
Their teenage son, not so much.
"It's not exactly disappointing because I don't really want to go in. They seem to want to go in more than I do," said Jonathan Hu.
Thankfully for them, that is only one part of their trip.
"We are hitting up different places, this isn't the only one we are going to," said Hu.
President Trump stayed at the White House over Christmas because of the shut down, and is standing ground that he wants a wall along the Mexican boarder.
Democrats say the shutdown will continue as long as that's his mindset.
"I can't tell you when the government is going to be open. I can tell you it's not going to be open until we have a wall," said President Trump.
The president insists that the people want a wall, and the democrats should listen.
"Many of those workers have said to me and communicated, stay out until you get the funding for the wall. These federal workers want the wall," President Trump continued.
The Armory and other federally funded attractions will continue to remain closed until there is an agreement.
