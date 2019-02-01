EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An Easthampton man said he's the biggest Patriots fan in western Massachusetts.
In fact, Dave Brooks, or 'Patriots Dave', as he's called was actually declared Patriots Fan of the Year in 2000.
"This is the entrance to the man cave. To 'the shrine' as people call it, they named it that because of what's here," said Brooks.
"This is my mish mosh collection. My Patriots Super Bowl Fan of The Year trophy. My Super Bowl rings obviously they're not real," Brooks added.
"I stand behind the bar here because I'm too nervous to sit and I've always stood for the Patriots games so that superstition. You stand for the game and that's why I stand," Brooks continued.
"I don't like doing score predictions but I'm going to say probably 34-27. It's not going to be a runaway game but I still think the patriots are going to take it," Brooks added.
