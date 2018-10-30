SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The fight against the opioid epidemic and these dangerous drugs goes beyond the work of law enforcement.
A building located on Mill Street in Springfield looks like an apartment complex, but inside, you'll find space for 147 people with bedrooms, kitchens, and common areas.
That same building is home to the Western Massachusetts Recovery and Wellness Center. It's a minimum security, community-based residential treatment facility.
Adam Bartlett has been at the facility for two month and shared his story with Western Mass News about how his addiction set him back.
"I was a police officer, a full-time police officer and I was injured in the police academy. I suffered two herniated discs. I had no idea that I had a problem until I started taking prescription pills that were prescribed by my doctor. As soon as I took that first one I was hooked. From there on it was just constant, vicious cycle," said Bartlett.
Bartlett said he battled addiction for six years, and didn't realize he had a problem until he was arrested and lost his job.
"I firmly believe I would have been dead if I didn't get arrested that night. Am grateful for what happened that night? Absolutely. At the time, I wasn't grateful, but it's been three years since that and I haven't had a drink or drug in my system since that day," Bartlett continued.
Jordan Howard said his addiction started as a freshman in high school.
"Heroin, alcohol, cocaine. Every drug that you can think of," said Howard.
He recently came to the Mill Street facility for help.
"I never realized I needed help. I always thought since I was going to school and my grades were good, had a good relationship with my family, girlfriend, I had been playing on the basketball team. I thought everything was okay. I went years hiding the fact that I was using drugs to get by. Being here was the best thing that could have happened to me," Howard added.
When people arrive at Mill Street, they undergo an assessment and then receive a personal service plan, followed by treatment and education. The average time a person is there is for about four months
"The key is putting people on a path of recovery, but not just while they're incarcerated. It's allowing them the ability to maintain that recovery while they're in the community and they're on their own, and they're making decisions on their own," said Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi.
Sheriff Cocchi told Western Mass News 89 percent of the people that come to jail come with some level of substance use disorder.
In terms of opioids specifically, Sheriff Cocchi says 40 percent of men have an opioid addiction, but the number rises to 65 percent for women.
"The numbers aren't dropping. The people engaging is still rising. What's improving is our awareness, our response and the way we're trying to preserve life," Sheriff Cocchi added.
"We have to leave everyone with substance use one thought, there's hope. There is hope for a life without drugs. There is hope for a life with productive behavior and being that mother, father, brother, sister, husband, and wife that you want to be," Sheriff Cocchi continued.
