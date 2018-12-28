NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Northampton Police are investigating after over a dozen cars were broken into and one was reported stolen throughout a single neighborhood.
According to Northampton Police, a total of fifteen cars, all of which were unlocked, had been entered and rummaged through during the overnight hours on Wednesday into Thursday.
Police said this occurred on Cherry Street, Old Ferry Road, Walnut Street, Union Street, Market Street, North Street, Hubbard Avenue, and Marshall Street.
Owners reported to police that the thieves took loose change, a wallet, and ID cards.
In addition to the break-ins, police also said a Toyota Yaris was reported stolen from Cherry Street.
Northampton Police are working to gather forensic evidence from the vehicles that were broken into.
In the meantime, anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tellier at 413-587-1150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.