CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee man was arrested on his third OUI after police said he was pulled over for ignoring a crossing guard on Chicopee Street.
Chicopee Officer Mike Wilk said this happened on September 28 when students were being let out of school around 2:50 p.m.
Wilk said just seconds after the crossing guard stepped out, a pickup truck driven by 44-year-old Carlos Marcelino "blew through" the crosswalk.
An officer monitoring traffic nearby stopped Marcelino and saw a green beer bottle in the center cup holder, along with a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath and noticed he had red, bloodshot eyes, according to Wilk.
Wilk said when the officer asked why Marcelino didn't stop for the crossing guard, he said "sh*t happens."
After further investigation, Marcelino was placed under arrest, and charged with the following:
- OUI liquor, third offense
- Fail to stop for stop sign
- Crosswalk violation
- Possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle
Wilk said Marcelino was released on $640 bail and is expected to be arraigned in court.
