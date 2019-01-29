NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Northampton Police are warning the public after first responders dealt with a spike in suspected heroin overdoses over the weekend.
Police said a 'bad batch' could be making its way through the community and fentanyl could be mixed in.
Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and could be deadly at times.
Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper said from Saturday between 8 in the morning and 4 in the afternoon, they responded to three suspected overdoses in the city.
Chief Kasper said the department gets concerned when they see overdoses that are clustered together so closely, in such a short period of time.
"When we have these spikes, we know that there are people in our community that have loved ones and people struggling with addictions. When we he hear of these clustered overdoses, this is the time to pay that extra attention, reach out, go talk to your friend or loved one and provide them with the support they need," said Chief Kasper.
Chief Kasper told Western Mass News it's really a multi-dimensional effort when something like this happens.
The department continuously works to identify people who are dealing and hold them accountable.
Chief Kasper said in every case, naxolone, the overdose reversal drug, was used.
