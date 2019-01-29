SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police are investigating after they say a man robbed a Dunkin' on Belmont Avenue Tuesday night.
According to Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for Springfield Police, the suspect pointed a needle at the clerk inside the Dunkin' on the 500 block of Belmont Avenue, then stole an unknown amount of cash around 9 p.m.
Walsh said no one was hurt, and the incident remains under investigation.
