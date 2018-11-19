CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The driver of a private plow truck who allegedly hit and seriously injured a pedestrian in Chicopee last Friday is facing several charges connected to the accident.
According to Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk, further investigation determined the 72-year-old man was in the crosswalk on Grattan Street when he was hit by the truck around 5:40 p.m. on November 16.
At the time of the accident the victim was rushed to the hospital with serious, possibly life threatening injuries, but Wilk noted he is in recovery and is doing well.
The 30-year-old plow truck driver from Chicopee was charged with the following:
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
- Crosswalk violation
- Operating an unregistered motor vehicle
- Failure to have an inspection sticker
As a result of the investigation, an immediate threat suspension on the plow truck driver was requested through the RMV.
