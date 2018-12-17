SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man was arrested over the weekend for flashing a loaded gun in public, according to police.
Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for Springfield Police, said that on Saturday around 4:10 p.m. is when 18-year-old Shyloe Harris was arrested on the 500 block of Dickinson Street after reports came in that he was flashing a gun in public.
As a result, Harris was charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a LTC and carrying a loaded firearm on a public way.
