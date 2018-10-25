PD: Woman ran away from scene of crash with child in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee woman is facing a number of charges after she reportedly caused two accidents in Springfield on Wednesday.
Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for Springfield Police said 25-year-old Shannon Roberts hit an unoccupied car on Dickinson Street, ran a red light, then hit another car that pushed into another car on Sumner Avenue around 6:18 p.m.
After the accident on Sumner Avenue, Roberts reportedly attempted to run away from the scene with a small child.
Moments later, Roberts and the child were located on Belmont Avenue and taken to Baystate to be evaluated.
Fortunately, no one in the crash on Sumner Avenue was hurt.
Walsh noted officers located 17 bags of heroin, and Roberts was charged with the following:
- Possession of a Class A Drug
- Operating a MV with a revoked/suspended license
- Resisting arrest
- Reckless endangerment of a child
- Red lens violation
- Leaving the scene of a property damage crash (2 counts)
- OUI Drugs
