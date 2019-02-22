AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car in Agawam Friday night.
This happened at a section of Springfield Street. Police shut the area down for some time while they investigated the crash.
Western Mass News has confirmed with police it was a female pedestrian. No word yet on her age.
Agawam Police Sgt. Grasso told Western Mass News the individual was walking on Springfield Street (Route 147) when they were struck by a car around 8:21 p.m.
Sgt. Grasso said the pedestrian was taken to Baystate Medical Center located in Springfield.
Western Mass News learned early Saturday morning the female victim suffered 'serious injuries.'
This according to the Agawam Police Department.
We're told the driver involved did stay at the scene.
Police diverted traffic Friday night away from the crash. Springfield Street to Amherst Avenue and Highland Street remained closed while the State Police Accident Reconstruction Team investigated.
The area has since been reopened.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.