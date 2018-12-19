GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car and seriously hurt on I-91 in Greenfield Wednesday night.
According to State Police Sgt. Sullivan, the pedestrian was hit on the northbound side of the highway near exit 27 just after 10 p.m.
State Police had to shut down both lanes on I-91 north at one point during the investigation, but as of 10:30 p.m. the left lane has been reopened to traffic.
Sgt. Sullivan added the driver that hit the pedestrian stayed at the scene.
There's no word yet on when all lanes will be reopened.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story on-air and online.
