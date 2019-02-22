AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're following breaking news in Agawam where a section of Springfield Street is closed after a pedestrian was hit by a car Friday night.
Agawam Police Sgt. Grasso told Western Mass News the individual was walking on Springfield Street (Route 147) when they were struck by a car around 8:21 p.m.
Sgt. Grasso said the pedestrian was taken to Baystate Medical Center. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time, and we're told the driver involved stayed at the scene.
Police are advising drivers to seek an alternate route as Springfield Street to Amherst Avenue and Highland Street is closed at this time while the State Police Accident Reconstruction Team investigates.
We're told the area should be reopened within an hour.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story on-air and online.
