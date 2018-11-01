SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're following breaking news out of Springfield where police say a man was hit and killed by a car Thursday night.
Ryan Walsh, spokesperson for Springfield Police said he was walking at the intersection of West and Plainfield Street when he was struck just after 6:30 p.m.
Springfield police currently have West Street blocked off before the North End Bridge near the Pride truck stop while they investigate the crash.
Walsh noted the driver involved stayed at the scene.
Stay with Western Mass News on-air and online for the latest information on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.