SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The fast-moving snow storm is causing delays and accidents on roadways throughout the Pioneer Valley Thursday night.

The MassDOT announced nearly 1,000 crews were out working to clear state highways. 

PHOTOS: November 14 snow storm

1 of 10

Other busy roads in western Massachusetts like Mountain Road (Route 141) in Easthampton is closed until further notice due to the storm.

Over in Brimfield, police posted pictures of snow covered roads and one car that crash into a tree.

Brimfield PD crash post 111418

Image: Brimfield Police Department

Speed limit reductions on the Mass Pike from the New York border to exit 11 are also in place. 

Stay with Western Mass News on-air and online as we continue to track the latest on this storm.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.