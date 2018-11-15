SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The fast-moving snow storm is causing delays and accidents on roadways throughout the Pioneer Valley Thursday night.
The MassDOT announced nearly 1,000 crews were out working to clear state highways.
Snow covered streets in Springfield (submitted photo)
Cars masked in snow in western Mass. (Photo: Christina Rivera)
Unplowed roads in Holyoke (Photo: Daisy Janise)
Snowy path near the CT River in West Springfield (Photo: Yurani Castano)
Fun in East Forest Park! (Photo: Sarah Dinas)
Snowfall in Chicopee (Photo by Kristen)
Patio blanketed in snow in Agawam (Photo: Jane Eitel)
Dorm room view of a snow covered campus at Westfield State University (Photo: Sam Marie)
Snow covered streets in Springfield (submitted photo)
Cars masked in snow in western Mass. (Photo: Christina Rivera)
Unplowed roads in Holyoke (Photo: Daisy Janise)
Snowy path near the CT River in West Springfield (Photo: Yurani Castano)
Fun in East Forest Park! (Photo: Sarah Dinas)
Snowfall in Chicopee (Photo by Kristen)
Patio blanketed in snow in Agawam (Photo: Jane Eitel)
Dorm room view of a snow covered campus at Westfield State University (Photo: Sam Marie)
Other busy roads in western Massachusetts like Mountain Road (Route 141) in Easthampton is closed until further notice due to the storm.
Over in Brimfield, police posted pictures of snow covered roads and one car that crash into a tree.
Speed limit reductions on the Mass Pike from the New York border to exit 11 are also in place.
Stay with Western Mass News on-air and online as we continue to track the latest on this storm.
Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.