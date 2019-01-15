CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been a tough season so far for plow drivers, but that could change as we head
By now, New England has usually seen a good amount of snow, and with that brings money to plow contractors.
"It's mother nature so you kind of go with the flow," said Mark Lacombe.
Lacombe has been in business for 46 years he said he knows all too well what a quiet winter is like in New England.
"This fall we haven't had the snow but we've been able to work longer so we've been taking advantage of the weather like that," said Lacombe.
Lacombe told Western Mass News that although it's been a quieter start to winter, they've been able to still get some work done.
"We've finished fall cleanups. We're still working on some construction projects, so we don't have everyone busy but we have a fair amount of people busy doing that kind of work," Lacombe added.
Although it's still too soon to say what this weekend will bring in terms of snow or rain or ice, Lacombe said with the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, it's still all hands on deck.
"We'll go back through and make sure all the equipment is fueled up, it all starts, make sure its ready to go. Same thing with trucks and we'll monitor the weather and the forecast and put our crews on alert," Lacombe continued.
Lacombe said by now, most of his 75 to 80 employees have gotten a good amount of work under their belts, but they were behind schedule in the fall because of all the rain western Massachusetts received, as well as that November snowstorm.
"I think we were behind in the fall because of the rain and then we had the early snowstorm in November which didn't help matters anyways. The break in December allowed us to catch back up," Lacombe noted.
