SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police are working with area homeless shelters to make sure no one is left out in the bitter cold, and they're asking the public to keep an eye out too.
With the bitter cold setting in, many shelters and warming centers are opening their doors to give a warm and safe place to escape the cold.
"We've had a fairly mild winter but regardless, we're ready at any time. At the Friends of the Homeless, we work very closely with the city of Springfield," said Sarah Tanner with Friends of the Homeless Shelter.
Friends of the Homeless said they will not turn anyone away and are working with the police department and city officials to get people into a safe shelter.
"They are out actually looking for people who may be at risk and they will bring them to friends of the homeless. It's all based on temperature. When we reach a certain temperature, if it goes below that then they will go into action and start to make an extra effort to look for people and to make sure there are warming shelters available for people," Tanner added.
This next cold snap comes after the bodies of two people were found behind a McDonald's last week in Greenfield following a bitter cold night.
The state medical examiner is still working to determine the exact cause of death.
"The unfortunate thing is there are people that are vulnerable to housing insecutrities and food insecurities every single day of the year so we are ready," Tanner noted.
Friends of the Homeless is really asking the public to step up, and are asking if you see someone suffering or out in the cold, help them.
"If you do see someone that looks like they're struggling or may be at risk, definitley call or give us a call. Call the police because they are on alert and they're ready to do this. If you're in a business, we will take financial donations because we need food, we need to get extra blankets, extra cots," Tanner continued.
Friends of the Homeless said they won't turn anyone away over these next few days.
If you know someone, they'd like you to check on them.
