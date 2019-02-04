SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Four Holyoke men involved in a police chase that led to a serious accident in Springfield over the weekend are facing a number of charges.
According to Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department, the incident unfolded during a traffic stop on Locust and Palmer Streets early Saturday morning.
Walsh said when a second cruiser arrived, the car sped off and the driver, who was identified as 19-year-old Nathan Colon was driving up to 80 mph down Main Street during the chase.
Colon along with three others inside the car, who were identified as 23-year-old Jose Gonzalez-Diaz, 34-year-old Jose Amaro, and 21-year-old Christopher Torres, crashed into a building at 1676 Main Street while at a high rate of speed, Walsh said.
Colon was pinned inside and Amaro was ejected from the passenger seat. They both remain in the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, Walsh noted.
Gonzalez-Diaz and Torres were in the backseat at the time of the crash. Torres remains in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and Gonzalez-Torres was released from the hospital and taken to jail.
According to Walsh the car they were in was reported stolen out of Holyoke, and when officers searched the car they found a loaded machine gun capable of holding 30 rounds, cash, and a small amount of heroin.
Mr. Colon faces the following charges:
- Possession of a macine gun
- Possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device
- Possession of ammunition without ID
- Carrying a firearm without a serial number
- Receiving a stolen motor vehicle
- Driving to endanger
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
- Motor vehicle lights violation
- Failure to submit
- Defective Equipment
- Crosswalk violation
Gonzalez-Dias, Amaro, and Torres are all facing the same charges which include:
- Possession of a macine gun
- Possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device
- Possession of ammunition without ID
- Carrying a firearm without a serial number
