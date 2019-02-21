LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Ludlow Police Department is looking for surveillance video connected to Wednesday's deadly crash that claimed the lives of two young children.
Ludlow Police said they're looking for video that recorded traffic between 2:50 and 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of of West Avenue, Fuller Street (south of Chapin) or Center Street (south of the Mass Pike)
Investigators said a man driving his four children lost control of his car on Shawinigan Drive and drove into the other lane, hit a tanker truck, then collided with another car in the road.
Since the road carries over into Chicopee, Chicopee police were called in to assist with the accident on Wednesday.
Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News it's a street they've payed attention to.
"It's a busy street, it's a highly traveled street. It's pretty much a straight shot so people do tend to get on the gas a little bit," said Wilk.
Wilk said on their side of the street, they have responded to a number of incidents.
"In 2017 we had 14 crashes on that road. We kind of increased enforcement and awareness on that road with traffic and speed signs, and we crashed that number to 8 in 2018 and so far this year there have been done," Wilk added.
While circumstances leading up to Wednesday's crash remain under investigation, Wilk said it's very easy for anyone to crash on the street.
"No matter how well you think you can drive, or how much of a straight away that you think you can open up your car and go, there's potholes, there's other people on the road, there's things that can district you're driving and cause you to crash," Wilk continued.
Anyone who can assist police with the investigation are being asked to contact the detective bureau at 413-583-8305.
