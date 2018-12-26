CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The holidays are coming to an end which means cleanup has begun, and sometimes leaving those empty boxes outside could attract thieves.
While the gadgets you got from Santa are now up and running in your house, you're probably trying to get rid of those those cardboard boxes, wrapping paper, ribbons and bows your gifts came in.
Before you head to the trash, there's something else you should be aware of post-Christmas.
"Now that Christmas is done we refer to them as 'box bandits'. These people drive around neighborhoods to see what's in your recyclables. People leave TV boxing video game system boxes out, you're announcing what's in your house before you go back to work," said Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk.
One way to keep those thieves away from stealing the new items you just purchased inside your home is to rip apart those boxes. Also, make sure they are stuffed down in your recycle bin or don't take out the trash until the day of pickup.
Officer Wilk told Western Mass News that just because the holiday is over doesn't mean the thieves are done.
Wilk also suggests you should still be on the look out, especially in your own neighborhood.
"There are going to be packages coming in late, obviously after Christmas things to arrive late. Keep your eyes out, you know your neighborhoods, you know the people in your neighborhoods," Wilk stated.
