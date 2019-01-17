SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The driver of an ATV that collided with a car last week in Springfield has died, according to police.
Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News the accident happened in the area of Devonshire Road and Denver Street just before 1 p.m. on January 9.
Walsh said the adult male operating the ATV passed away on Wednesday. His identity has not been released at this time.
According to Walsh, the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
No one else was injured in the accident, and Walsh added that no charges are pending.
Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest on this story on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.