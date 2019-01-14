CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're following breaking news out of Chicopee where police are investigating a shooting on Frink Street Monday night.
According to Chicopee Officer Mike Wilk, police received a call about shots fired and a possible victim outside 71 Frink Street around 9:25 p.m.
When officers arrived, they discovered a man had been shot in the chest and rendered first aid until an ambulance arrived.
There's no word yet if anyone has been arrested as police continue to investigate.
Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest on this story on-air and online.
