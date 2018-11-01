Police: Message regarding sex trafficking at Holyoke Mall is a hoax

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke Police want the public to know a post that's circulating the internet regarding the Holyoke Mall is not true.
Holyoke Police Lt. Albert told Western Mass News the hoax message shared on social media states young girls are being stabbed with needles in the mall's bathrooms, and are taken to be used for sex trafficking.
"Just heads up. Co-workers uncle is a Hoyloke cop. He said don't go to Holyoke malls alone or use bathrooms in mall or use bathrooms in mall alone. People are stabbing young girls with needles and taking them for sex trafficking. Just be careful with holidays coming up..."
Lt. Albert added the police department and the mall received the message on Tuesday, and these types of messages are something they look into on a daily basis.
Western Mass News obtained a statement from the Holyoke Mall which read:
"Holyoke Mall strives to provide a safe and enjoyable shopping and dining experience for all of our customers, employees and vendors. We are grateful to the Holyoke Police Department for investigating this rumor and clarifying that it was a hoax."
