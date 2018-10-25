WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Westfield Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 65-year-old woman.
Police said Denis Caez hasn't come home since was dropped off at MGM Springfield Wednesday night.
According to police, Caez has memory issues and could be in Springfiled or Chicopee.
Caez is described as being 5'2'' tall, has short spiky burgundy hair, nad could be wearing black Nike sneakers with a distinctive pink overlay.
Police noted there's a chance Caez could be with her boyfriend, Michael Eisenlohr, but they cannot confirm that at this time.
"At this time, Caez is missing, but there is no evidence to suggest she has been the victim of criminal activity," police wrote.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Westfield Police Department at (413)-562-5411.
