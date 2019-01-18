EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Easthampton Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man accused of stealing a PVTA bus driver's purse.
According to police, the man pictured in surveillance boarded a PVTA bus in the area of Plain and Strong Streets in Easthampton on January 16.
While the bus en route to Northampton, the suspect stole the driver's purse, police said.
Easthampton Police posted several surveillance pictures on their Facebook page of the suspect in hopes that someone can identify him.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Easthampton Police at 413-527-1212 and ask for Detective Erik Alexander.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.