CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee police are seeking the public's help in locating a man who has been reported missing and endangered.
According to Chicopee Officer Mike Wilk, 35-year-old Fred Gilpatrick could be in the Chicopee Center area.
Gilpatrick's family is extremely concerned for his well being. He is described as being 6 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds.
Anyone with information on Gilpatrick's whereabouts is asked to contact Chicopee police at 413-594-1740.
