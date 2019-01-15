AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two suspects in an armed home invasion in Agawam Monday afternoon remain at-large, according to police.
According to Agawam Police, a father and son where in their home on Silver Street when two Hispanic men entered armed with a gun around 5 p.m.
Police said the suspects bound the father up with duct tape then took an unknown amount of cash.
We're told the resident reported the incident to police about 30 minutes after it happened.
Luckily, no one was hurt.
A K9 from Longmeadow was called in to help track the suspects, but they lost the trail on a nearby street.
State Police have also responded and their Crime Scene Unit is handling the investigation.
Anyone with information should contact Agawam Police at 413-786-4767.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.