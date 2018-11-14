SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As deliveries are made to the homes of online shoppers grinches loom looking to steal more than just holiday cheer.
Police are warning about 'porch pirates' snatching up deliveries.
While shoppers make the mad rush to fill stockings and pile up presents before the season kicks into high gear, thieves are lurking for those packages to arrive.
'It would be nice if people would respect," said Springfield resident Luis Ortiz.
'Porch pirates' are a year-round problem, but shifty opportunists become more active during the holidays.
Ryan Walsh from the Springfield Police Department said it’s just not a good idea to send packages to your home if you’re not going to be around.
"Possibly sent to your work, possibly sent to your neighbors if they’re home and you trust them. If you aren’t home, have a delivery driver leave a note and you can pick it up at your convenience," said Walsh.
When you get an unexpected package, it could raise red flags for possible credit card fraud.
"They’re ordering packages online and don’t want it directed to their home. So, they’ll get them delivered to a neighbors home or someone down the street. They’ll wait for that package to arrive, track it online, and they’ll go to scoop it up after it’s dropped off," Walsh explained.
Walsh recommends to secure it and call the police.
"It could be a link to other credit card fraud that somebody could be stealing somebody else’s identity," Walsh added.
Many people have surveillance cameras on their home, and even if you don’t, your neighbors or a nearby business might.
There are eyes everywhere, and this is key in helping find a suspect.
"You could prevent future crimes if our officers or the public know who that is," Walsh noted.
Walsh adds that if you see someone tailing a delivery truck that looks suspicious to call police immediately.
