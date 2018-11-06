SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Election 2018 will soon be coming to a wrap, but voters are still heading to the polls to cast their ballot.
So far there has been a steady flow of voters in Springfield, and we're down just two to hours left to vote and the after work rush is here.
Massachusetts voters took part in the time-stamped right in the Democratic process.
"How many people have fought and died for this right. I can't just pass it up and say I don't have time, you gotta make time," said Jacob Santana of Springfield.
In Springfield the Election Commissioner told Western Mass News they have been inundated with voters.
They added it is more than they have seen in the last couple of elections.
Many voters also noted seeing so many young people at the polls.
"One of the most earliest lessons they should be taught," Santana added.
More than 700,000 Massachusetts residents have taken advantage of absentee and early voting.
Now, some worried that the rain may keep voters away, but a poll from ABC News and the Washington Post found that 80 percent of registered voters are "certain to vote" or have already voted.
This compared to just 65 percent back in 2014, and 71 percent back in 2010.
"It's a human right. We really enjoy it. We fight for this and now it's the best time to do it," Santana noted.
Stay with Western Mass News in our free app and on-air tonight for our team coverage this Election Day.
