EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating the defacement of trees on a popular Easthampton walking trail.
The incident happened some time in the last few days, at the Pascommuck Conservation Trust's Edward J. Dwyer property.
"I think it's a matter of because no one could see them doing it they did it here because they're all cowards anyway," said Marty Klein, member of the Pascommuck Conservation Trust.
From one direction, a smile was spray painted with contradicting racial slurs, vulgar drawings, and an anti-semitic symbol that can be seen from behind.
"People are outraged angry nobody wants to see this in their community," said Klein.
According to Klein, this isn't the first time there's been an active vandalism in the conservation area. He said a few years ago the trail camera mounted on one of the same trees that was graffitied was smashed.
"There's been a lot of trashing, partying," Klein noted.
"We're just an all-volunteer organization, Easthampton people. We just don't have the people that can keep an eye on things all the time," Klein continued.
Easthampton Police told Western Mass News that patrols will be stepped up near the trail, and they're investigating the graffiti.
"We're looking into different methods of removing it and hopefully we don't have to paint over it and we can remove the graffiti in a way that doesn't damage the trees," said Easthampton Police Chief Alberti.
