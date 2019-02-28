SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An app that kids use to make fun dance videos is the target of a major investigation by the Federal Trade Commission.
The popular app among kids called Tik Tok has been hit with a record fine.
"Little kids don't have any idea what they are signing up for," said tech expert Stan Prager.
The Federal Trade Commission says Tik Tok collected children's data illegally.
The Chinese company agreed to pay $5.7 million to settle the allegations that it illegally collected personal information from children under the age of 13 like names, email, addresses, and their locations.
"What 6-year-old is going to understand what they are signing up for and then they are giving there data over to them. There name their address that kind of info so this is a real problem," Prager explained.
Under the F.T.C. the Children Online Privacy Protection rule known as COPPA, which protects children under 13 from corporations consuming their personal data without consent.
"The age thing is arbitrary. I mean, 13 is what has been set but the idea is that potentially under a certain age is unaware of what the consent and privacy requirements are and what they are exposing their information for," Prager added.
Senator Ed Markey released a statement in reaction to the fine which read in part:
"While this fine may be an historic high for a COPPA violation, it is not high enough for the harm that is done to children and to deter violations of the law in the future by other companies."
Parents said companies should be held responsible.
"I think parents really should be respected and asked permission," said Erica Smith.
"That is something that I think those companies should be held responsible for and accountable to," said Tristan Smith.
