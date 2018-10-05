LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Over 100 Eversrouce customers in Longmeadow are without power this evening.
According to Longmeadow police, the outage is in the area of Barrington Road to parts of Lawnwood Avenue.
Eversource tells Western Mass News it happened around 8 p.m. and crews are out investigating the cause and the source of the outage.
According to the Eversource outage map this is impacting 169 customers.
An Eversource representative expects power to be restored in a couple of hours.
Stay with us on-air and online for the latest on this story.
