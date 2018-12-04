SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With marijuana now being sold for recreational use in Massachusetts, concerns are on the rise about pets exposed to cannabis.
“Incidents of marijuana toxicity over the last year or so have increased over 300 percent or more nationwide. It's certainly worse in states where it's been legalized," said Alberto Fernandez, Medical Director at the VCA Animal Hospital in Springfield.
Since voters said 'yes' to legalizing marijuana in the Bay State, Fernandez told Western Mass News he's seen an increase in toxicity cases on a weekly basis.
“Anywhere from two, three, and five a week," Fernandez explained.
Fernandez said what’s impacting dogs and other household pets as well is one of the cannabinoids that make up marijuana called THC.
He explained that it doesn’t take much for your dog to start showing the classic signs of over exposure.
“Extremely high doses can certainly cause seizures, respiratory paralysis, or difficulty breathing," Fernandez added.
“It can vary from very, very mild, from mild difficulty walking, changes in behavior, depression, to complete collapse or unconsciousness," Fernandez continued.
“Very rarely marijuana or THC toxicity becomes lethal,” Fernandez noted.
According to the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, last year in Massachusetts, chocolate was the number one toxin in pets.
Fernandez said with chocolate edible products now available it’s a double whammy.
“Chocolate toxicity may present other clinical signs like vomiting, diarrhea, and it can be quite severe. In some cases it can result in pancreatitis," Fernandez noted.
Western Mass News caught up with a beagle named Baby and their owner.
“People are terrible to do something like that to an animal. It does alter your brain, you feel differently. Why would you want to do something like that to an animal with such instincts. It would be clouded," said Cindy Mackey, Baby's owner.
Fernandez also recommends to store your products up high so your pet can’t reach them, and if you smoke inside, make sure your pets aren't near you.
If your pet is over exposed to marijuana and experiences any of the above symptoms, call your local animal hospital immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.