SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A family that relocated to western Massachusetts after Hurricane Maria and lived in a hotel since December has finally found a permanent place to live.
It's been a long road for Brenda Hernandez and her family, but it isn't over quite yet.
Brenda came to the United States last December with her two children.
They had been living at a hotel in West Springfield on funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, also known as FEMA.
When that ran out this summer, the state of Massachusetts stepped in and helped Brenda look for a permanent place to live. Now, she is finally able to call an apartment home.
As the family settles into their new apartment in Springfield, reminders of Brenda's past are everywhere.
A picture painted by her daughter in school shows the tiny island of Puerto Rico surrounded by "Maria" which was a day that would change their lives forever.
"I have no words to express how I feel. Just to see my kids coming from school and they're happy just to know they have a roof and a secure place," said Hernandez.
Brenda told Western Mass News, simple things like a bigger fridge and a couch for the kids make a world of difference.
She showed us back in July how she was living and cooking out of a small hotel room with barely enough space for the three of them.
"Thank god I can see the light at the end of the tunnel," she noted.
Brenda still doesn't have a job or a car, but she's looking on the positive side and said the apartment was the first priority.
"Looking for something part time. Something that I can do now in the supermarket or store, anything that is close by just to get by," Hernandez added.
Massachusetts Evacuee Transitional Assistance Reserve, or METAR, has been helping evacuees financially.
Brenda said METAR helped with her first month's rent and security deposit plus $1,000 to furnish the apartment.
She said she'll pay the rest of her rent out of pocket with social security.
"I think it's important to continue fighting for those families that are in hotels and it doesn't end. It still continues," Hernandez added.
Brenda said her husband is still in Puerto Rico trying to rebuild their home, but because so many things have changed since the hurricane, he plans to move here and join them someday.
