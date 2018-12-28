BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A 61-year-old Shrewsbury man was killed in a crash on the Mass Pike in Blandford Wednesday night.
State Police said a tractor-trailer was turning around in the emergency turnaround after the Westfield exit.
Some drivers are calling for more signage or another exit between Westfield and Lee so an accident like the one Wednesday night won't happen.
"I actually have to travel that road anytime and I've missed the exit," said Dawne Doherty of Westfield.
The distance between the Westfield and Lee exits is around 30 miles; the longest stretch between exits anywhere in the state.
While police investigate why the tractor-trailer driver turned around, drivers Western Mass News spoke with at the Westfield exit said more needs to be done to make sure drivers know about the distance.
"It's actually happened to family members to that they think they're going to make the exit to get to Westfield and they skip it by accident. They end up going all the way to Lee because they are not going to turn around," said Doherty.
People can be tempted to take dangerous measures to get back on track.
There's one sign about seven miles back alerting drivers to their distance from both the Westfield and Lee exits.
If there are any stating that there are no exits in between, drivers said they aren't very visible in the dark.
"If someone is not from Massachusetts and they're driving on the turnpike and they really don't know where the exits are that could be a little difficult if they're not paying particular attention," said Michael Christian.
There are studies and plans in the works to get an exit in between Lee and Westfield, and two of the proposed exit sites are in Blandford and one is in Otis.
