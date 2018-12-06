SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another major drug bust in Springfield just one day after investigators took 40,000 bags of heroin off the streets.

Tuesday's drug bust is being called one of, if not, the largest drug bust by the department's narcotics unit.

On Wednesday, Springfield police announced a smaller scale bust as they work to keep the city streets safe.

Tens of thousands of bags of heroin taken off the street in Springfield on Tuesday.

The next day, police seized close to 3,100 bags of heroin, 100 grams of powder and crack cocaine, and 130 bags of marijuana after investigating an illegal drug operation at 41 Genesee Street.

As a result, four people were arrested.

"The targets from small scale drug dealers to large scale distributors. The higher up the food chain you get, it does more damage and it helps keep criminals off the street and help keep people addicted to heroin alive," said Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for Springfield Police.

Walsh told Western Mass News that the department doesn't have a specific goal of how much drugs they hope to seize a week.

"It's going to make a significant dent but we're not fooling ourselves to say there's no more heroin in or around western Massachusetts. Someone will always come up and bring more into the city and into your communities, but this is definitely a significant dent," Walsh noted.

When police investigate illegal drug distributions, several agencies are involved through the district attorney's Hampden County Narcotics Task Force.

"This one we were definitely assisted by the Holyoke police, the D.A's task force, the DEA but it was a Springfield Narcotics Unit's bust and great detective work," Walsh added.

Walsh said that in some cases, like the drug bust at a home this week on Bay Street, sales are made in places that are in plain sight.

Walsh wants the criminals to know that police are watching.

"If you're pushing the poison in Springfield, you're going to get locked up," he said.

Walsh encourages residents to Text-A-Tip or anonymously call the police department's narcotics unit if they're concerned about illegal drugs being distributed in their neighborhood.