SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Rallies took place across the country and locally on Thursday in response to President Trump's decision to force Jeff Sessions to resign.
Sessions left the cabinet on Wednesday and now, his chief of staff is taking over in the meantime as acting attorney general.
Some believe this could compromise the ongoing Russia investigation.
The rallies were organized by moveon.org and are were called 'nobody is above the law rapid response'.
Protestors are calling for acting Attorney General Matt Whittaker to promise he won't assume supervision of an investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller after possible meddling in the 2016 election.
"He can't do this. He's not above the law. The rest of us have to obey the law and we'd like our president to do it too," said
There were several other rallies that took place across western Massachusetts.
Belchertown, Northampton, Amherst, and Greenfield just three other places people gathered Thursday night.
