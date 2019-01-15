NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In the last two weeks, western Massachusetts has seen two homicides as authorities say are a result of domestic violence.
Children are now left wihtout their parents as police said a Northampton mother was shot and killed by her partner last week, and just this past weekend a Westfield mother was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend.
Both of those stories of alleged domestic violence leading to homicide are heartwrenching.
Many people on the internet are reacting to those tragic stories on social media, asking why these women didn’t just leave their relationships.
A domestic violence advocate said its not that easy, and that mindset needs to change and adds its not okay to place blame on a victim.
"Often people say well if that was me, I would be gone. Why would someone stay? What I like to do with people is brainstorm why people might say. There are a lot of reasons why people might stay," said Laura Penney-Edwards, Director of Community Engagement at Safe Passage.
Things like financial dependance, children, or fear for safety can make a person stay in an abusive relationship.
Penney-Edwards said that people enter realtionsips looking for love and connection, and that honeymoon stage in a relationship can be used by abusers to promise things will get better.
"Something that is consistent across all domestic violence relationships is a component of isolation. They look to maintain power and control over their partner," Penny-Edwards explained.
That control can manifest itself many ways, but one thing that as a friend or a family member of someone in a potentially abusive relationsihp can do is stay connected, because control often means isolation.
"As a friend or family member it can be really hard to open that conversation up," Penny-Edwards added.
"Checking in with people about how their relationship is going and how they are feeling about their partner, what they love about them or what is hard. That can give you a lot of information," Penny-Edwards continued.
Part of staying connected to someone who might be in an abuseive relationship is having information ready if they reach out for help.
You can call Safe Passage's 24/7 crisis hotline at 413-586-5066, and for more information about their services please click the link here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.