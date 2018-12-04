HOLLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holland and Wales police are warning people to lock their cars after more than 30 reported break-ins occurred around Thanksgiving.
Police said they believe the crimes were committed by a group of people from Connecticut who target towns near highways.
Although it may sound like common sense, police said those criminals are specifically looking for unlocked cars.
"If I would've left my key in there, most likely I would've been one of the victims," said Holland resident Hailey Petricola.
Petricola said she's thankful she decided to lock her car doors and take the keys with her the night before Thanksgiving.
"I feel like it's kind of intrusive because you don't know, and I don't want to think that way," Petricola added.
Holland police said that on Thanksgiving morning alone, 21 vehicles were reported broken into, and three vehicles were stolen because police said the keys were left in the cars.
Police also said nine vehicles were broken into in Wales.
"Through our investigation we have traced this to an actual group of people out of the Hartford, Connecticut area that we believe are targeting vehicles. They're very systemically looking to find unlocked cars," said Holland Police Chief Bryan Haughey.
Chief Haughey said thieves will look for towns near major highways like Interstate 91, 84 and the Mass Pike where it's easy on, easy off.
Agawam, Wales, Holland and Glastonbury, Connecticut have all reported break ins in the last few weeks.
"These particular individuals that we suspect in doing this are looking for something very quick, looking for something that they can utilize and they can sell, not something that they're going to pawn," Chief Haughey added.
Chief Haughey said in working with the Glastonbury, Connecticut police department, they were able to trace some items back to that town.
For residents like Petricola, she said this is a wake-up call.
"You always feel like its intrusive when its a tight knit town like this," Petricola noted.
If you have any information about anything suspicious, give your local police a call, they say no tip is too small.
