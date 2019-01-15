AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Record rainfall is creating drinking water issues for some western Massachusetts residents.
Agawam and East Longmeadow sent a letter out to all residents advising them of a water alert.
Some residents told Western Mass News they're confused over what was basically the same letter sent to homeowners from both towns regarding that water alert.
What most people want to know: is their water safe to drink.
Agawam and East Longmeadow purchase their water from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission.
The source for both is the commission-owned Cobble Mountain Reservoir, and for Agawam, that water is stored on Provin Mountain.
"This year has been the year of more precipitation than any other year we've seen," said Agawam Mayor Bill Sapelli.
Sapelli said all that rain sent unprecedented amounts of organic material into the reservoir which then had to be treated per federal guidelines, with higher than usual amounts of chlorine to counteract any organic bacteria.
"It is safe to drink," said Sapelli.
Agawam and East Longmeadow DPW heads told Western Mass News the chlorine mixed with that organic material created slightly elevated levels of something called HAA5 found recently in testing sites like one in Agawam.
The Department of Environmental Protection then requires letters be sent to all affected residents, Sapelli stresses, as a precaution.
Sapelli admits the letter crafted in part by the DEP can be confusing.
Longtime Agawam resident Jeanne Chmielewski said the letter did give her some comfort.
"The good thing about it is that I remember seeing that they're checking the levels constantly," said Chmielewski.
"The big question people have is, what are you doing to address it. The Springfield Water Department is working on their treatment and the amounts of chemicals they're using to treat the water and making adjustments so they can reduce these levels," Sapelli explained.
Again, we're told the water is safe and the letter is a precaution.
However, the DEP suggests the elderly, those with infants or compromised immune systems, should consult their doctor with any questions.
Both town administrators said they plan to test the water again as soon is allowed by the DEP.
Longmeadow also gets its water from Cobble Mountain, however, the town manager there said no water alert has been issued.
