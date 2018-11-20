SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Black Friday shoppers in Massachusetts will have to wait until after midnight to hit the stores.
Bay State 'blue laws' do not allow most retailers to open on Thanksgiving.
With potentially record-setting cold in the forecast, retailers in western Massachusetts have a warning for those of you planning to stand in line before midnight, trying to get those Black Friday deals: bundle up!
"It's our biggest day of the year, we can't wait. We're anxiously preparing for everybody right now," said Tina Stein with Target in Holyoke.
Stein told Western Mass News last year they opened at 6 a.m. and this year they're sleeping in, sort of.
"We are opening at 7a.m. this year on black Friday," said Stein.
However, for safety and crowd control, only one door here will be open at 7 a.m. which is outside.
"We are only opening one entrance so over by the Best Buy entrance," Stein explained.
Like last year, Target is expecting hundreds of people to stand in line for those door buster deals. Unlike last year, they could be doing so in record-setting cold.
"There's going to be a line hours in advance so make sure you plan for it. Eat your turkey nice and early, and come and see us, and bundle up!" Stein noted.
The Holyoke Mall's website said a handful of stores will open at midnight, Macy's at 12:30 a.m. and Best Buy at 1 p.m.
A spokesperson said mall entrances will all be open at 12:30 a.m. for people who want to wait where its warm.
"It's quite a big event for us, it takes a lot of organization. We do have deep availability so most of our customers will get what they want," Stein continued.
Over at Walmart on Boston Road in Springfield, store manager Andy Zeyen said they will open promptly at 1 a.m. Friday.
"We will have lines, barricades up so the crowds will stay organized and we will have law enforcement to keep everyone safe," Zeyen noted.
The line is expected to number in the hundreds.
Maria Baex of Springfield is getting a jump start.
"I want to get things done before all the craziness kicks in," said Baex.
For a list of stores hours during Black Friday, CLICK HERE.
