BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Red Sox celebrated their historic season in Boston, and fans from all over came out to cheer them on.
Fans from Boston to Puerto Rico took to the streets to celebrate their World Series championship win on Wednesday.
The time it took to travel to the parade route, for some fans was in minutes, and for some it was hours.
"It took about three hours with traffic trying to find a spot. I skipped work and he got to play hooky. Where else would you want to be in Massachusetts right now I mean, come on, we won the World Series," said Kasandra Polacek.
Others decided it was better to take the trip out the night before, trying to get into boston before the rush.
"I go to UMass Amherst so I made the trip last night when I came up with a couple friends that live up here," said Longmeadow resident Lorenzo Mafuz.
Western Massachusetts die-hard fans said they had to make it out to the parade, and there was no doubt they would come.
"This is a once in a life time opportunity. I don’t know when they will win another championship, so I’m enjoying it," Mafuz added.
The parade will certainly not be the end of the celebrations this fanbase will continue to love this 2018 season.
