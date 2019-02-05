SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a new year, but there are still some of the same challenges in battling the opioid epidemic in western Massachusetts.
The Hampden County District Attorney said there was great progress made in 2018, but where do things stand since recreational marijuana is legal now, and could that present any new challenges?
It's been a long road for Sarah Ahern of Greenfield.
A recovering addict herself, she's lost family members like her cousin Corey from an opioid overdose and knows all too well how it affects everyone that is left to live with the loss.
"That first lost really affected me because I was seeing it in my family and I had other family members actively using. After my cousin Corey passed, I think my family became more aware. I still was kind of in denial and was numb and I wasn't as active as I am now," said Ahern.
Ahern agrees that 2018 was a great year in terms of progress being made in Massachusetts related to getting opioids off the streets, and she has made it her mission to join the fight.
"I do a lot of advocacy work in my community, in the state, and nationally because it's a disease. The people that struggle with addiction, they need help and they need the help that fits them. There is no cookie cutter solution," Ahern noted.
Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni has been one of the most active public officials in trying to get the deadly drugs off the streets of his county.
"I think it's multi-faceted, I say conservatively and guardedly. I think there has been some progress over the last couple of years and if you look at the fatal overdose numbers, you see that progress and it's modest," said Gulluni.
Gulluni points to three pieces specifically, and said the most significant advancements have been:
- Rates in opioid prescribing have been cut significantly
- EMS calls are increased, but the use of Naloxone, an opioid reversal drug, is also up
- Education efforts are paying off, more people are understanding the deadly effects of opioids
"Quite simply, we're hoping to see less people die from addiction and opioid related deaths. That is the primary hope but needless to say, like you said, this problem isn't going to go away in the very near future. We understand that so there has be some incremental successes towards that," Gulluni added.
One of the successes the District Attorney credits is the availability of Nalaxone, also known as Narcan, on first responders and in pharmacies like CVS, Walgreens, and Big Y.
It's an opioid reversal drug helping to revive people after an overdose.
"I may work at a library, or a school, or hotel, but having Naloxone nearby could save someone's life because I may be present for someone experiencing an overdose. I think people's understanding of the threat and understanding Naloxone could come into play," Gulluni explained.
CVS, Walgreens, and Big Y told Western Mass News they cannot give out specific information about how sales of Narcan have been over the past year because it's confidential.
"Where I think we need to go is being over the counter completely," said Ahern.
"I think the surgeon general of the United States should put out a public health advisory that everyone should know how to use Nalaxone and we should have it within arms reach," Ahern continued.
Gulluni admits this year could present new challenges with recreational marijuana becoming legal in November of 2018.
"I do see challenges. I think with marijuana becoming legal its going to become more prevelant and more accessible. I think it's going to become an educational effort, an enforcement effort to make sure that marijuana is not falling into the hands of the wrong people," Gulluni noted.
"We need to continue to make strides that we reduce the use of illicit drugs and reduce overdose deaths. That's ultimatley our hope and what we're working towards," Gulluni continued.
"I know this sounds kind of blunt but dead people don't recover. If we can get the folks that are struggling to the point where they can find recovery because recovery for me has been a new life. It's given me purpose," Ahern concluded.
